Frightening Pre-Dawn Moment: Wallington Mom, Special Needs Son Find Ex-Con Burglar In Home

Wallington police captured a convicted burglar from Garfield after a woman awoke to find him in her living room trying to steal her special needs son's bicycle, authorities said.

Scott Amill, 37, had broken in through a sliding glass door and was taking the bike and a laptop when he startled the sleeping resident around 5 a.m. Monday, Lt. Eric Kluska said.

Amill, a repeat offender who has served county jail time for burglary and drug-related offenses, had only just been released from the Passaic County lockup late last week, records show.

The mom locked herself and her son in a bedroom and dialed 911, Kluska said.

Officers Szymon Popek and Kasper Zielinski and Detective Lt. Joseph Rock were there instantly and seized Amill, he said.

They charged Amill with burglary and theft and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where records show a Central Judicial Processing Court judge ordered that he remain pending trial.

