North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Friends Raise Money For Jersey Shore Restaurant Owner's Wife After Serious Crash

Jon Craig
Elena Spinoza and two of her children. Photo Credit: Facebook

Friends of Elena Spinosa, who was seriously injured in a car accident in Berkeley last month, are raising money to help cover her medical and child care expenses.

She lives in Toms River with her husband, Corrado, and their three children, Alessandra, Constantine and Dino.

Alessandra and Constantine, were passengers in the car during the Feb. 29 crash, but sustained minor injuries and are doing well, according to this Facebook page, where more than $9,000 had been raised as of Tuesday.

Spinosa suffered multiple broken bones and was airlifted from the accident scene. She underwent two subsequent surgeries for her injuries.

Right now Elena needs help with medical bills that are drastically accumulating and childcare for her youngest children while her husband runs the family's Italian restaurant -- Il Casereccio Family Pizzeria and Tavola Calda in Waretown.

Click here to donate.

