Friend Believes Laundries Told Cops Where To Find Son In Exchange For Immunity, New Report Says

A longtime friend of Brian Laundrie believes the late 23-year-old's parents may have exchanged information with law enforcement about his whereabouts for immunity, according to a report from The Sun.

An unnamed friend of Laundrie's said they believe Laundrie's parents struck a deal with either the Florida district attorney or the FBI to prevent being charged with "harboring, assisting, or whatever it might be," the outlet said Sunday.

The anonymous source said they got the information from a close friend of Laundrie's parents, The Sun reports.

Laundrie's remains were found last week at a Florida nature reserve where law enforcement had been searching for him since his parents reported on Friday, Sept. 17, that they hadn't seen their son in days.

Laundrie had been named a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County.

Petito's family members have criticized Laundrie and his parents' refusal to cooperate with law enforcement while they investigated Petito's disappearance.

Laundrie and Petito had been traveling across the country together in Petito's van when she disappeared in late August.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his parents' home by himself in Petito's van.

Her remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19, and the Teton County coroner later reported that her death was caused by strangulation.

Laundrie's cause of death has not been announced yet.

