Freshly Laid Off Netflix Workers Share Their Stories On Twitter

A bevy of laid off Netflix workers are airing their grievances on Twitter, and the world is watching.

The layoffs come from the company's newly-launched fan site Tudum, Deadline reports. Tudum was named after the sound that Netflix makes when it opens.

A Netflix spokesperson responding to Daily Voice's request for comment said only that "our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company," and did not disclose an exact number of layoffs.

Meanwhile, former employees are on the hunt for work.

Netflix last week reported a significant subscriber loss, its first since 2011. The 26 percent dip in the first quarter of 2022 created a $40 billion drop in stock market value.

The streaming company cited the war in Ukraine, inflation and competition as the reason for the massive loss. It also raised its subscription price by $1 or $2 early this year.

The layoffs sent a shockwave through the journalism community across America.

