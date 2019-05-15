Franklin Lakes 'RHONJ' Couple Sells Things On Facebook Marketplace In Wake Of Foreclosure

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast members Christopher and Jacqueline Laurita took to Facebook marketplace to sell some belongings from their Franklin Lakes mansion currently facing foreclosure.

According to Christopher Laurita's Facebook page, he has already sold a $1,200 coffee table, $500 home gym, $800 leather sofa and more.

He listed a $5,000 chandelier, free 74-inch Mitsubishi flatscreen TV, $1,800 poker table, signed photo of The Sopranos cast and many more items.

The Lauritas' lenders for the home initiated foreclosure proceedings in 2015 but dismissed them the following year.

Court documents show M&T Bank and Hudson City Savings Bank filed notice of foreclosure in 2017 with the Superior Court in Bergen County.

Signed Sopranos photo

Leather sofa

Bravo that same year announced Laurita would not be returning as a full-time cast member.

Jacqueline Laurita told NJ.com that she and Christopher are selling their things before relocating to a new home that is a "completely different style" from their current one.

