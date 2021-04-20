Franklin Lakes PD: Mid-Afternoon DWI Driver's Sedan Hits Mailboxes, Sign, Guard Rail

An intoxicated driver from Bloomingdale unsuccessfully tried to flee after his sedan slammed into two mailboxes, a street sign and a guard rail along a stretch of road in Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

Thomas Bleeker, 66, was hospitalized with undetermined injuries following the 2:30 p.m. crash on Sunday, Capt. Robert Lyon said.

Bleeker's Toyota Camry had struck the mailboxes and sign along High Mountain Road between Valley Road the Route 208 ramps before hitting the guard rail, the captain said.

Sgt. Nick Klein arrested Bleeker, formerly of North Haledon, and charged him via summons with DWI, reckless driving and leaving the scene.

He was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

J&M Towing removed the vehicle.

