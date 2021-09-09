Franklin Lakes College Student Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A college student from Franklin Lakes was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking child porn.

Nicholas DeMarco, 22, was booked into the Bergen County Jail after being charged with distributing child pornography following a raid on his Ashmont Road home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from his Cyber Crimes Unit obtained a warrant as part of a months-long investigation that found that DeMarco “used the Internet to distribute more than 150 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” Musella said.

A Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack will determine whether DeMarco will be released or ordered held pending trial following a first appearance.

Musella thanked Franklin Lakes police for their assistance, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and police from Lyndhurst, Rochelle Park and Glen Rock who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.