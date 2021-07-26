Fowl Smell: Truck Spills Decomposed Chicken Carcasses Along Route 17

Witnesses said you couldn't imagine the stink when a tractor-trailer carrying chicken carcasses lost part of its load as rush-hour temperatures on Route 17 neared 90 degrees on Monday.

Hay and chicken parts "flew all over the highway" after a strap on a tarp came loose from the trailer as it headed down the hill on the southbound highway in Ramsey shortly before 6 p.m., one witness said.

The driver "braked to stop near the iHop and it all spilled over the top onto the trailer connections," he added.

"It's the worst smell you ever smelled in your life," another witness said. "I was gagging."

Responding police officers summoned the state Department of Transportation.

Outside the iHop on Route 17 in Ramsey. Jerry DeMarco

