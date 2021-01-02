Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Four Victims Wounded By Gunfire In Paterson During First Hours Of 2021

Jerry DeMarco
Three victims were struck in the overnight Paterson gas station shooting. Photo Credit: Paterson Police Department

It didn't take long: Paterson's first shootings of the new year  left four people injured.

Three victims in a gas station shooting all arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle around 2 a.m., authorities said.

The three men – one 28 and another 25, from Paterson, and a 26-year-old Orange resident – were wounded at an Exxon station across from the Lowe's on southbound Route 20, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Deputy Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

All were in stable condition, they said.

They weren’t Paterson’s first gunshot victims, however.

A juvenile, a vehicle and a house were all struck by shotgun fire on East 25th Street near 14th Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m., responders said. The juvenile apparently was grazed, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects were arrested or identified.

ALSO SEE: A 21-year-old Passaic man was critically injured in a street corner shooting that also wounded another city man.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/man-21-critically-wounded-in-broad-daylight-shooting-near-passaic-school/800715/

