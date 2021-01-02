Four Victims Wounded By Gunfire In Paterson During First Hours Of 2021

It didn't take long: Paterson's first shootings of the new year left four people injured.

Three victims in a gas station shooting all arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle around 2 a.m., authorities said.

The three men – one 28 and another 25, from Paterson, and a 26-year-old Orange resident – were wounded at an Exxon station across from the Lowe's on southbound Route 20, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Deputy Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

All were in stable condition, they said.

They weren’t Paterson’s first gunshot victims, however.

A juvenile, a vehicle and a house were all struck by shotgun fire on East 25th Street near 14th Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m., responders said. The juvenile apparently was grazed, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects were arrested or identified.

******

******

