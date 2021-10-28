Contact Us
News

Four-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Pileup On Route 4 Sends Three To Hospital, Injures Several Others

Jerry DeMarco
Two SUVs, a minivan and a sedan were involved in the westbound Route 4 crash in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Willy Thompson for DAILY VOICE

Several children were among 11 people injured in a four-car pileup on Route 4, responders said.

Three people were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following Thursday morning's crash outside the Shops at Riverside off Hackensack Avenue.

Nine others, mostly children, declined medical attention, they said.

A minivan was rear-ended by a sedan, which was struck from behind by an SUV that was rear-ended by another SUV in the left lane of the westbound highway, clogging traffic for miles.

City firefighters responded along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Office. Multiple ambulances were needed to tend to the injured. Multiple tow trucks were called to clear the wreckage.

