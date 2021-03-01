Four Guns Seized In Four Nights: Paterson Detectives On A Roll

A Paterson man who bolted when he was approached by city police detectives became the fourth suspect in four nights caught with a gun, authorities said.

Detectives Brian Culmone and Mohammed Bashir approached a group of men who didn't live in a Market Street home near Pennington Street as they drank on the porch shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

One of the men -- identified as Dariel Mercedes -- took off down Market Street, ignoring the detectives' orders to stop, Speziale said.

They chased Mercedes, who tripped and fell, sending a .45-caliber Ruger skidding across the pavement, the director said.

Mercedes was brought to headquarters, booked and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on resisting arrest and weapons charges.

The gun was being submitted to the New Jersey State Police Ballistics Unit to determine whether it may have been used in any crimes.

