FOUNDMYLIGHT: Stranded Cable Guy Rescued By Glen Rock Firefighters Snaps Selfies (PHOTOS)

Talk about a high profile: Glen Rock firefighters plucked a stranded cable TV contractor from his bucket after it became stuck in the air, then he began snapping selfies on the way down, witnesses said.

The hydraulic arm apparently malfunctioned, leaving the worker suspended above Hanover Place off Heathcote Road shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The borough’s bravest brought a ladder truck to fetch the worker, who took advantage of the backdrop to shoot some selfies (see below).

Glen Rock police handled traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.