FOUND! Paterson Boy With Autism, 9, Home Safe After 'Scary' Overnight Search

An intense overnight search for a missing 9-year-old Paterson boy with autism ended happily when he was found several hours later in a vacant apartment right next door to his home.

City Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora commanded the search for the youngster, who was reported missing from his Spring Street home, down the street from St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.

"It was all hands on deck," city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said. "Shifts were held over. Patrol officers, detectives, juvenile officers and Fire Department personnel all walked the streets and drove around nonstop."

It was "a bit scary" at first, Speziale said.

"Neighboring departments and the New Jersey State Police were notified," the director said. "We banged on doors with pictures of him."

Eventually the search led back to Spring Street and the discovery of the boy shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, the director said.

"He doesn't speak, which made things a bit difficult," he said. "But he was checked out at St. Joe's and is home safe, thank God."

Speziale praised the dedication of the responders under Baycora's leadership.

"It was amazing teamwork," he said. "I'm proud of the tireless efforts that were displayed."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.