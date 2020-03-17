FOUND: Newark's Runaway COVID-19 Case Located

A female who disappeared after testing positive for COVID-19 has been located, officials said Tuesday.

The woman tested positive Saturday at East Orange General Hospital and gave authorities a false name and a Newark address, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said.

The woman was not at the provided address when authorities responded, Baraka said.

"Thank you everyone for your vigilance," Baraka said, noting more questions will be answered at the virtual town hall Tuesday at 7 p.m.

