Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

FOUND! Missing Paramus Man With Special Needs Found Lying Shoeless In Snow

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Van Saun Park
Van Saun Park Photo Credit: Bergen County Winter Wonderland

HERO: A Paramus police lieutenant saved the life of a missing 42-year-old borough man with special needs when he found him lying shoeless and gloveless in the snow in a nearby park.

Temperatures were in the teens when what became an intensive search for the Spring Valley Road man began around 6 a.m.

They'd only reached the low 20s when Detective Lt. John Devine, who was among those searching for him, found the man in nearby Van Saun Park several hours later, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

He was taken to New Bridge Medical Center for observation, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.