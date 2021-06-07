FOUND! Missing Fort Lee Boy, 11, Recovered Safe, Sound In New York City

UPDATE: An 11-year-old Fort Lee boy who went missing over the weekend turned up in New York City on Monday, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office had joined Fort Lee in searching for Aiden Kim, authorities said.

Then, just after 5 p.m. Monday, Fort Lee Police Capt. Ricky Mirkovic announced that he'd been found.

"The child has been located in New York City in good health and is being reunited with his parents," Mirkovic said in a brief statement.

No explanation of how the boy wound up thee was given.

Mirkovic thanked everyone who shared information and participated in the search for Aiden.

