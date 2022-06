A 14-year-old Englewood girl who'd gone missing for more than 24 hours was reunited with her family.

Angalay Chaney was last seen leaving Rock Creek Terrace, just off eastbound Route 4, around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, they said.

City police announced shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that she'd been found.

