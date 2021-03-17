FOUND! Missing Clifton Boy, 12, With Autism Found In Secaucus

A Clifton mother finally exhaled when her missing 12-year-old son was found safe in Secaucus, authorities said.

The boy, who is on the autism spectrum, apparently boarded a New Jersey Transit bus on Market Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

Clifton police notified Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes’s Child Abduction Response Team while they and city firefighters continued searching for the boy, the prosecutor said in a joint statement Wednesday with Clifton Police Chief Thomas A. Rinaldi, New Jersey Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo and Clifton Fire Chief Frank Prezioso.

The team, in turn, contacted NJ Transit police, who found the youngster in good health at 6:30 p.m. before reuniting him with his mom in Clifton, they said.

