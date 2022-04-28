FOUND! Missing Bergen County Man, 83, Located In Sayreville

An 83-year-old Washington Township man who went missing was found safe and sound 50 miles away, authorities said.

Paul Corra was found in Middlesex County, Washington Township Police Chief Richard Skinner said early Friday, April 29.

Sayreville police spotted Corra's 2003 Ford Ranger and stopped him, Skinner said.

Corra had been last seen at ShopRite Liquors in Hillsdale around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the chief said.

He was involved in an accident in Fort Lee that afternoon but drove off, Skinner said.

He was located shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

