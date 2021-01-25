FOUND! Helicopter, K-9, More Join Intense Search For Missing Ridgewood Woman

UPDATE: An intense multi-agency search ended happily when a woman who'd wandered into the cold from her Ridgewood home Sunday night was found in Paramus.

A State Police helicopter joined the search for the endangered 60-year-old woman, who responders said had gotten lost in the woods after entering Saddle River County Park around 7 p.m.

Given the circumstances -- not the least among them sub-freezing temperatures -- "it was imperative to find her," Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Among the responders: a Bergen County sheriff's K-9 unit, Ridgewood Emergency Services and Paramus Emergency Management personnel, Ridgewood and Paramus police, village firefighters and sheriff's officers.

Paramus police found the woman about an hour later at a home on Victoria Avenue, a half-mile or so from where she lives, the chief said.

She was evaluated by EMS before a village police officer brought her home, she said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

