North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

FOUND! Demarest Police Find Missing Rockland Woman Safe, Sound

Jerry DeMarco
Amy Clarke
Amy Clarke Photo Credit: CLOSTER PD

Demarest police found a missing Rockland woman who became the subject of a search after her car and phone were left at a shopping center in Closter.

Police searching for Amy Clarke, 48, of Tappan found her Lexus SUV after pinging her phone to the Closter Plaza around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Closter Police Detective Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

Demarest police found Clarke – who has no direct ties to the area -- on Piermont Road nearly 24 hours later, the lieutenant said.

"She's safe and sound," he said.

