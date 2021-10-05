Fort Lee PD: PalPark Pickup Driver Returns To Scene Of Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash Near GWB

UPDATE: A pickup truck driver from Palisades Park who took off after hitting a pedestrian in Fort Lee returned to the scene, authorities said.

Richard Giacobone, 42, received a trio of summonses in connection with the Friday night rush-hour crash, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

A 52-year-old Fort Lee woman was in the crosswalk at a three-way stop on Fletcher Avenue near Constitution Park when Giacobone turned his 2017 Ford Raptor left off eastbound Lewis Street and hit her shortly after 5 p.m., Mirkovic said Monday.

Giacobone then slowed down, looked back and kept going on Fletcher Avenue toward approaches to the George Washington Bridge and several highways, witnesses told responding officers.

An alert was issued to area law enforcement agencies.

Giacobone returned, however, while police were investigating with members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the captain said.

The Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to the hospital with moderate injuries, he said.

Giacobone, meanwhile, received summonses for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, careless driving and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. He was released pending a hearing.

Mirkovic urged drivers and pedestrians alike to pay attention, to never assume the other will stop and to always obey traffic laws.

