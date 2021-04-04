Former Wildwood Officer To Star In 'Law & Order SVU' Episode

A Pennsylvania detective who got his start in North Wildwood expected to make an appearance in a Law & Order SVU episode next week.

Det. Chris McMullin of the Bensalem Township Police Department has a principal role as an FDNY captain in Season 22's Episode 10, titled "Welcome to the Pedo Motel," a Facebook announcement reads.

While McMullin, 51, has been acting for nearly a decade -- one of his most memorable gigs being a role as a cop in the 2011 film "Limitless" alongside Bradley Cooper -- this will be his first "Law & Order SVU" appearance.

"I've been trying to get a principal role on Law & Order for well over 10 years. It was really fun," said McMullin, who worked for the North Wildwood police in Summers 1989 and 1990.

Despite McMullin's ever-changing schedule as a detective, he was able to manage his weekly filming duties in New York City.

"The audition worked out well," he said. "If I had an obligation in court I couldn't get out of, I wouldn't do it, but nine times out of ten I would take a vacation day and make it."

"The chips all fell in the right place."

While sensitive COVID-19 safety measures have been introduced onto TV and film sets, McMullin found no issue with the work environment.

"I got COVID tested three days prior to filming," he said. "My filming day was Thursdays so I got tested Mondays. Everyone was really nice."

McMullin hopes to continue his acting career by expanding to roles he's never played before.

"I'm very grateful but I would love to play an attorney or bad guy one day," McMullin said.

Catch the Philly native on Law & Order SVU airing April 8 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Watch the preview here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.