Former West Milford Schools Sup't Resigns From Office In Rockaway

A search is under way to replace Rockaway Schools Superintendent James McLaughlin, who resigned unexpectedly last month, district officials announced Thursday.

McLaughlin will hold his position until July 1 but has accepted a new position elsewhere.

Rockaway Board of Education President Susan Salny said the search has a "rigorous yet achievable" timeline, with a closing date of April 8.

McLaughlin was not available for comment when Daily Voice reached out Thursday night.

"It is our hope to appoint a new superintendent at our meeting on May 22," Salny said in an email to Daily Voice. "However, as the process unfolds it is possible that this plan may need to be adjusted."

Community members are welcome to ask the finalists questions at that meeting, beginning at 7 p.m.

McLaughlin has held the position since July 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that he was the superintendent for North Plainfield (2014 to 2018), and before that in West Milford (2012 to 2014).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.