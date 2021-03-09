Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ High School Teacher Indicted For Sexual Relationship With Student
News

Former Star Athlete Charged With Raping Woman At 2019 Wanaque House Party

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Zariq T. Hewitt
Zariq T. Hewitt Photo Credit: NJ DRIVER's LICENSE PHOTO (PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR)

A former star high school athlete was arrested Friday and charged with raping an incapacitated woman during a party in Wanaque 2½ years ago, authorities announced.

Zariq T. Hewitt, 25, of Paterson was identified after the woman told detectives that “she was unconscious and was then awakened by the nonconsensual act of penetration” during the large March 24, 2019 house party on Greenwood Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wanaque Police Chief Robert Kronyak said in a joint announcement.

Hewitt, who starred in track and played football at Pompton Lakes High School, was being held Friday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first court appearance on charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault

He was charged following a “lengthy” investigation by borough police and the prosecutor’s Sexual Investigations Unit, Valdes and Kronyak said.

They asked that anyone who might have additional information contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.