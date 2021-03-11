Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes Auto Tech Charged With Raping Underage Victim
News

Former Rideshare Driver From Morris Indicted For Fondling Underage Passenger In Passaic County

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Julio Mejia
Julio Mejia Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A former U.S. military member from Morris County who was charged over a year ago with sexually assaulting an underage passenger in Passaic County while working part time as a ride-share driver remains free pending the outcome of his case.

Authorities announced Thursday that a grand jury in Paterson had returned an indictment charging Julio Mejia, 41, of Wharton with several counts of sexual assaulting a minor passenger in his vehicle in Prospect Park sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 21, 2019.

“At the time of his arrest [January 2020], Mr. Mejia was an active member of the armed services,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a brief statement.

She didn’t say which branch nor which ride-share company Mejia worked for, nor how either handled him following his arrest.

Valdes did say that a Superior Court judge in Paterson refused to order Mejia held.

The indictment charges him with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one each of child endangerment and luring/enticing a minor.

An arraignment date on the indictment had yet to be scheduled, Valdes said.

******

ALSO SEE: An automotive tech from Franklin Lakes was charged with raping a minor.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/wyckoff/news/franklin-lakes-auto-tech-charged-with-raping-underage-victim/804911/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.