Former NJ Army Guardsman Rejects Plea Deal In 'Upskirt' Photo Charge

The case of a former New Jersey Army National Guardsman accused of snapping photos up women's skirts will be heading to trial after he rejected a plea deal in Sussex County, according to a recent news report.

Stephen Grogan, of Branchville, has been accused in four "upskirting" incidents across the U.S. since 2018 -- the year he separated from the state's National Guard, the NJ Herald reports.

Grogan appeared in front of Sussex County Judge Louis S. Sceusi in a virtual hearing Tuesday, for an invasion of privacy charge stemming from a 2018 incident in a Montague supermarket.

Grogan's attorney, Thomas Militano, said he declined a plea offer for probation and 180 days in jail, which also required him to submit to a psychosexual evaluation and continued mental health treatment.

The former guardsman was caught on surveillance footage attempting to hide his phone in between packages of flour to snap the photo, the report says.

Then, in July 2019, Grogan was arrested in Union Township, after he was caught kneeling behind a woman with his phone under her skirt in a Route 22 store, the NJ Herald says. The woman was reportedly able to get his license plate number before he fled the store.

Click here for more from the NJ Herald.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.