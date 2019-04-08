Former Morris County College Student, 19, Dies After Fall From Second-Floor Window

A 19-year-old former Morris County college student died after falling 30 feet from the window of a Sussex County building, authorities said.

Lindsey Anne Wright of Byram, who studied biology at County College of Morris in Randolph, fell Friday from the window of the former Windmere Hotel in Newton around 10:40 p.m. Friday night, the Daily Record reports.

More than $1,800 had been raised for Wright's family as of Monday afternoon on a GoFundMe.

Wright landed in a narrow alleyway between the four-story building and the Newton Fire Museum next door, Newton Police Chief Michael Richards said.

The teen was taken to Newton Medical Center, where she died later that night from her, the Daily Record says.

The ground floor of the building had previously been occupied by the Spring Street Pub and Grill, and the top three floors are currently rented out as rooms and apartments.

A lifelong Byram resident, Wright was pursuing a career as a physicians assistant or in radiology, her obituary says. She enjoyed yoga, cheerleading, dancing and music. She was remembered for her kindness and sense of humor.

A memorial visitation will be Saturday, April 13, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home in Landing.

