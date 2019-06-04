Former Linden Cleric Accused Of Sex Acts With Men During Exorcisms: Report

The longtime minister of a Presbyterian church in Linden stepped down from his position after he was accused of having sex with three men as part of exorcism rituals he claimed are based on Native American religious practice, MyCentralJersey.com reported Tuesday.

Rev. Dr. William Weaver, 69, left Linden Presbyterian Church early this year on the eve of a church trial during which Weaver faced charges of idolatry and sexual misconduct.

Weaver declined to comment.

The men who accused Weaver have also notified the Union County Prosecutor’s Office of the alleged misconduct. A spokesman for the prosecutor would not confirm or deny whether Weaver was under investigation, MyCentralJersey reported.

The alleged misconduct occurred over decades, from the early aughts to just a few years ago, the men said. One of them, A.J. Meeker, now a 37-year-old Edison resident, said he sought out Weaver’s counsel in 2000 during a difficult period in his life.

Weaver told Meeker that there were “evil” people based at Watchung Reservation engaged in spiritual warfare and that the rituals were needed as protection. The rituals took place at the Linden manse, or home, that belonged to the Presbytery of Elizabeth where Weaver lived.

Meeker said that during the ritual, he was told to remove his clothes and lay still as Weaver placed a coin and other small objects on his body. Weaver then performed sex acts on Meeker, he said. Weaver told Meeker the sex acts were necessary to draw out evil energy that would cause infertilty or erectile dysfunction if not removed, Meeker said.

