Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: North Arlington PD: Man, 20, Jailed After Tossing Knives At Officers In Brief SWAT Standoff
News

Former Lenape Wrestling Standout Accused Of Hitting Man Over Head With Bottle At College Party

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Sam Palumbo, 21, a Lenape Valley HS grad.
Sam Palumbo, 21, a Lenape Valley HS grad. Photo Credit: Sam Palumbo Facebook

A 21-year-old man from Andover was arrested after hitting a 19-year-old over the head with a bottle during a fight at a weekend college party, said authorities who charged him.

Samuel J. Palumbo, a student at Rider University, was charged with assault and unlawful weapon possession following last Saturday's incident, around 1:15 a.m. on Stuyvesant Avenue, Ewing police said.

The teen was treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries and Palumbo -- a junior grappler for the university -- was released on a summons pending a hearing in Superior Court.

Palumbo was a four-year, letterwinning wrestler at Lenape Valley High School. He was the district champion in 2014 and runner-up in 2015, serving as team captain during his senior year.

Anyone with more further information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Condrat at 609-882-1313 ext. 7583.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.