Former Hackensack Man Repeatedly Arrested For Stalking Bergen Woman Gets Probation

A man who continued to stalk the same Bergen County woman despite repeated arrests took a plea deal and walked away with probation.

Superior Court Judge Keith Bachmann also repeated previous orders that Timothy Conti, 44, not have any contact with the victim, who was forced to move from her Rutherford apartment.

The woman told police she’d never been with or talked with Conti, who allegedly told police that he “really really” liked her and hoped to marry her someday, claiming they had a “special bond.”

This, of course, terrified her.

Neighbors told the woman that Conti initially got into their building by showing up with two cups of coffee and pretending to be her boyfriend.

Another time, she said, she was hanging out with friends when he drove past.

Rutherford police detectives that night were having trouble finding Conti, who'd lived for a time in Hackensack but had become homeless. Then he called her, they said.

The investigators got hold of Conti by phone and told him to turn himself in or be arrested. So he surrendered.

An hour after he was processed and released from headquarters, Conti headed back to the woman’s home, then chased her car down the block on foot as she drove off in fear around 3:30 a.m.

Borough police again arrested Conti and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge order him released less than 24 hours later under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

The judge repeated the condition that Conte stay away from the woman.

Guess what happened next?

Surveillance video shows Conti entering the woman’s building and ripping down a flier with his photo and the Rutherford police department’s main number on it.

He left the building only to have a resident find him waiting in the vestibule an hour later, authorities said.

She called police, who arrested Conti on stalking charges once again, sent him to the county lockup once again -- and shook their heads as a judge once again freed him.

The victim shared nearly 20 disturbing voicemails with investigators, including one in which she said Conti threatened to kill her. She also noted that one of his arrests involved a high-speed chase.

Police did all they could to build a case.

Conti’s attorney then secured a plea deal with prosecutors.

The lawyer told Bachmann that his client had been discharged from an inpatient psychological treatment program, had found an apartment in Westwood and was in an outpatient program, apparently at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

The judge, in turn, approved Conti's plea to fourth-degree stalking in exchange for five years probation with conditions while reminding Conti that a permanent restraining order remains in effect.

A violation could put Conti in jail for up to 18 months, authorities said.

The victim didn’t attend the sentencing, choosing instead to send a letter to Bachmann.

She has since moved away.

