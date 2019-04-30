Former Clifton Woman Accused Of Biting Police Officer At Hotel Has Teaching Licenses Revoked

New Jersey education officials have revoked the teaching license of a former Clifton resident accused of biting a police officer at a hotel.

Jessica L. Rosewall, 32, pleaded guilty to obstruction of the administration of law for hindering a criminal investigation this past January, state officials said.

Several media outlets reported that a Jessica Rosewall also was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after biting a police officer trying to handcuff her at a Parsippany Days Inn in 2017.

The then-30-year-old had outstanding criminal warrants from Parsippany, Carteret, the Ocean County Sheriff's Department and a traffic warrant out of Parsippany, NJ.com reported.

Rosewall was sentenced to eight months probation last February and forced to forfeit her two teaching certificates for health and physical education of eligibility with advanced standing, state education officials said.

They didn't disclose where Rosewall had been teaching.

Records show she has lived in Clifton, Dover and Montville.

Her Facebook profile says Rosewall currently lives in Hoboken -- where she has worked as a bartender -- attended West Essex High School in North Caldwell and studied at Montclair State University.

