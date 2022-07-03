'Forever Chemicals' NJ Town's Water Center Of Major Study

Researchers at Rutgers University will be studying the long-term health effects of chemicals in a Gloucester County town's contaminated water supply.

The pollution came from a plastics plant near Paulsboro. Solvay Solexis and Arkema of West Deptford settled a class-action lawsuit to clean up the drinking water believed contaminated back to 1980.

PFAS — which are "forever" chemicals — are man-made chemicals that have been used in industry and manufacturing of consumer products since the 1950s, Rutgers says.

Paulsboro, a town of 6,000 on the Delaware River, recorded the highest rate of one type of PFAS chemical, a perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) before a contaminated well was shuttered in 2014.

Health impacts of PFNA are less known, however, some studies have shown that PFAS may:

Adversely affect growth, learning, and behavior of infants and children

Lower a woman’s chance of getting pregnant

Interfere with the body’s natural hormones

Increase cholesterol levels

Affect the immune system

Increase the risks for some cancers

Nearly a dozen regions nationwide will be studied in an effort led by the Centers for Disease Control. A different study will measure the effect of water on humans in 11 townships in Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, primarily near military bases.

