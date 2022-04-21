Foreign Citizen Living In PA Threatened To Assassinate Joe Biden, Donald Trump: Indictment

A Somalian man living in Pennsylvania threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, according to a release by the US Department of Justice.

Mohamed Farah, 32, who was living in Cumberland County, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, Apr. 20, the release shows.

"The indictment alleges that in January 2022, Farah, who is a citizen of Somalia, threatened to assassinate President Biden. The indictment further alleges that Farah threatened to assassinate former President Trump if he runs for reelection," United States Attorney John C. Gurganus states in the release.

The threats were investigated by the Secret Service, FBI, and the Lower Allen Police Department, according to the release.

The maximum penalty for each offense is five years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine, according to the DOJ.

