North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Foot Chase Ends When Suspect Jumps Into Hudson River

Jerry DeMarco
Hudson River, Edgewater Promenade
Hudson River, Edgewater Promenade

Rescuers plucked a suspect from the Hudson River after he ran from police.

It wasn't immediately clear why the man was being chased.

What is known is that he fled into the drink and ended up under a pier at The Promenade shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Two Edgewater Fire Department marine units went after him, along with a North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue unit, State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

It wasn't long before he was brought to land, examined by members of an EMS unit and turned over to police.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

