Flying Tire Slams Into House Below Route 17 Bridge

A dislodged tractor-trailer wheel bounded off a Route 17 bridge and into a house below, authorities said.

No one was injured, Rochelle Park Police Lt. James DePreta said following the morning mishap on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

"Luckily there was only minor damage to the house," he said.

The tire popped off the cab of a tractor-trailer on the bridge just past Cabinets to Go at the Maywood border, then bounded over the side and into the Central Avenue home.

