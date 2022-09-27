Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Traffic Stop: $51,000 Seized By Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives
News

Flying Tire Slams Into House Below Route 17 Bridge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
133 Central Avenue, Rochelle Park
133 Central Avenue, Rochelle Park Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View

A dislodged tractor-trailer wheel bounded off a Route 17 bridge and into a house below, authorities said.

No one was injured, Rochelle Park Police Lt. James DePreta said following the morning mishap on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

"Luckily there was only minor damage to the house," he said.

The tire popped off the cab of a tractor-trailer on the bridge just past Cabinets to Go at the Maywood border, then bounded over the side and into the Central Avenue home.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.