Fleeing Suspects Exchange Fire With Paterson Police During Labor Day Weekend Pursuit

Suspects fleeing a shooting exchanged gunfire with pursuing Paterson police, authorities confirmed Sunday.

An officer tried pulling their car over after a 22-year-old city man was shot several times at the corner of East 22nd Street and 12th Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Witnesses said it was a silver Buick.

Someone in the vehicle began shooting at the pursuing officer, who returned fire, Valdes said.

Responders said the police vehicle became disabled at at Van Houten and Straight streets and the assailants sped off.

The officer wasn’t injured, Valdes said.

The wounded city man was reported in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

Valdes said her officer notified the state Attorney General’s Office and was independently investigating both the shooting of the civilian and the gunfire exchange during the pursuit.

