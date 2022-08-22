Fleeing Driver Crashes At Route 208 Entrance: Passaic County Sheriff

A reckless driver led Passaic County sheriff's officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash at a Route 208 on-ramp.

Officers spotted the Audi sedan with New York plates being driven recklessly "without regard to any other vehicles or pedestrian on or near the road" in the area of Route 20 and Maple Avenue in Paterson shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Officers pursued the sedan less than a mile to the entrance to northbound Route 208 in Fair Lawn, where it crashed, the sheriff said.

The seized the driver, Tylee Leon Blunt, 22, of the Bronx, he said.

Blunt was charged with various traffic offenses and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

A passenger was released without charges.

No injuries were reported.

The Audi was impounded.

Fair Lawn and Glen Rock police assisted, along with Glen Rock EMS.

