Flatbed Mounts Divider, Concrete Goes Flying In Collision With Garbage Truck In Fair Lawn

The cab of a flatbed tower mounted a concrete divider after colliding with a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fair Lawn.

The driver for City-Wide Towing of Hawthorne said he was headed west on Broadway just past the Route 4/208 split when a car cut him off, pushing his rig into the back of garbage truck owned by Interstate Waste Services of Teaneck shortly after 10:15 a.m.

The tow truck got hooked onto the garbage truck’s rear push bar and was turned sideways before it slammed into the median, sending concrete flying, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

A chuck of it struck a 2006 Nissan headed east on Broadway, he said.

The tow truck operator, 52, of Hawthorne, complained of neck pain, while the Nissan driver, a 57-year-old Fair Lawn man, told responders he had head pain, the sergeant said. Both refused hospitalization, he said.

Divided FAIR LAWN HEAVY RESCUE

Fair Lawn Rescue responded for a fuel spill from the tow truck. A state Department of Transportation crew assisted with traffic and inspected the damaged barrier.

No summonses were issued and Broadway eventually was reopened to traffic, Metzler said.

