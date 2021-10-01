Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Flames Blow Through Windows Of Garfield Multi-Family Home

Jerry DeMarco
59 Harrison Avenue, Garfield
59 Harrison Avenue, Garfield Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Flames shot out the second-floor windows and into the eaves of a Garfield multi-family home on Sunday.

Firefighters needed a little over 20 minutes to knock down the bulk of the Harrison Avenue blaze after it broke out around 2:15 p.m.

The two-alarm fire displayed a couple of families whose members all got out OK, responders said. EMS treated a firefighter for a minor injury at the scene.

Flames shot through the windows of the Harrison Avenue home in Garfield.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Mutual aid responders included fellow firefighters from Elmwood Park, Saddle Brook and Wallington.

No injuries were reported.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

ALL PHOTOS: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Harrison Avenue, Garfield

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

