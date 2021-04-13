Flames Blow Through Roof Of Passaic Home

Firefighters battled a blaze that blew through the roof of a Passaic home Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a three-story wood-frame residence at the corner of High Street and Temple Place shortly after 2 p.m.

It went from two alarms to three within minutes and then four alarms soon after.

Conditions forced firefighters to battle the blaze from outside while avoiding downed power lines.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from East Rutherford, Rutherford and Wallington, among others, as well as city police and the County Wide Emergency Services Rehab Canteen.

A PSE&G crew was also summoned.

