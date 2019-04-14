Contact Us
Flags To Be Lowered For Westfield Principal Who Died After Marrow Donation

Paul Milo
Derrick Nelson
Derrick Nelson Photo Credit: Facebook

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Dr. Derrick Nelson, the principal of Westfield High School who died April 7 following a bone marrow donation several weeks earlier.

"Dr. Derrick Nelson represented the best of our state and our country,” Murphy said in a statement. “He spent over 20 years in the United States Army, including time in the Middle East. He did all of this while serving the children of Plainfield, Orange, and Westfield, as a teacher, an assistant principal, and eventually as a principal. Tragically, Dr. Nelson died donating bone marrow to someone in need. We are better for having known him, even for the short amount of time he was with us. Tammy and I send our condolences to the Nelson family and his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Nelson was 44.

Nelson's bone marrow donation was intended to supply stem cells to a 14-year-old in France with an undisclosed illness. Nelson's death after falling into a coma following the donation procedure made headlines across the country and the world.

Nearly 19,000 people had signed a petition as of Sunday morning to rename Westfield High School in Nelson's honor.

Nelson's funeral will be Tuesday at St. John Baptist Chruch in Scotch Plains. There will be a viewing Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the church.

