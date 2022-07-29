Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Police: Knife-Wielding South Hackensack Home Invader Pursued By Bike-Riding Neighbor
News

Five Caught After Ditching Stolen Vehicle Outside Port Authority Police Station Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Quadier Cofield White
Quadier Cofield White Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

Four juveniles and an adult were captured near the George Washington Bridge after ditching a stolen vehicle outside the Port Authority building in Fort Lee.

A Port Authority officer radioed his colleagues after seeing the five occupants flee the Mercedes AMG wagon, which apparently stalled out on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valdes said.

All five were in custody a short time later, she said.

The wagon, which had been stolen out of Newark, was returned to its owner.

The adult was identified as Quadier Cofield White, 23, of Newark. He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on receiving stolen property charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.