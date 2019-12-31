First Weehawken, Now Hasbrouck Heights: Another North Jersey Houlihan's Closes

Now that the Houlihan’s restaurant on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights hasn’t made it to New Year’s, some are wondering: Which one is next?

Earlier this year, the company that owns the chain closed its Weehawken location, along with one in Lawrenceville.

It was closing time again on Sunday, this time for its Route 17 sister, which had been in business for 21 years alongside a stretch of highway that included fellow restaurant/bars TGI Fridays and The Crow’s Nest, as well as IHOP, White Castle and Sonic, among others.

Also closing Sunday was the Houlihan's in Woodbridge, as well as several others in Kansas and Texas.

“There is never a good time to close a restaurant, but due to the wind down of the bankruptcy estate, the last day of business for both of these locations was December 28,” Matt Manning, chief restructuring officer for Houlihan’s parent company, said in a statement.

“HRI is doing everything possible to minimize the impact to affected team members by working to place them at different continuing locations and reaching out to local restaurant companies on behalf of the team members."

That leaves North Jersey with the area’s first Houlihan’s -- in the Harmon Cove complex in Secaucus -- as well as locations on Route 4 in Paramus, Route 17 in Ramsey, and Route 46 in Parsippany.

The others are in Bayonne, Fairfield, Brick, Bridgewater and Cherry Hill.

Employees at all of those businesses can't help wondering whether they’ll be next.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.