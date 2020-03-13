First Morris County Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Morristown resident and employee at a local nursery school was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Morris County, officials said in a press release Friday afternoon.

The patient, an employee at Shalom Yeladim Nursery School on Speedwell Avenue, is working alongside administrators to notify parents and employees who they may have come into contact with.

Meanwhile, the building is temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitation as per CDC guidelines.

“I’m saddened to hear that this serious disease has now affected members of our immediate community,” said Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty.

“The impact on these families and this house of worship should remind us that we cannot anticipate how this virus might directly impact anyone.”

Officials urge residents to stay informed about the prominent signs and symptoms associated with the virus .

The New Jersey Department of Health has also set up a 24-hour hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions at (800) 222-1222 .

“We remind everyone to heed the recommendations of our health officials by taking precautions and practicing social distancing,” said Dougherty.

