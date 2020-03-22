Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Imprisoned Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

First COVID-19 Fatality Announced In Bridgewater

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench
Bridgewater Mayor Matthew Moench Photo Credit: Mayor Matthew Moench

Officials in Bridgewater on Sunday announced the township's first coronavirus-related fatality.

As of Sunday, there were 51 presumed positive patients in Somerset County out of the more than 1,900 in the state.

There were 20 coronavirus related deaths in New Jersey as of Sunday.

"We must treat all of our neighbors like family now," Mayor Matthew Moench said, while stressing the importance of social distancing. "Everyone has a role to play."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.