First Convict Sentenced Federally In Trenton Protest Firebombings

UPDATE: A South Jersey man was sentenced today to 28 months in federal prison for trying to set fire to a police cruiser during a video-recorded riot that broke out following a peaceful protest last year in Trenton.

Killian F. Melecio, 20, of Columbus admitted in federal court earlier this year that he stuffed a shirt he’d gotten from another man into the gas tank of the vehicle and tried to ignite it on May 31, 2020.

The protest earlier that day in response to the death of George Floyd had been peaceful, authorities said. Violence later erupted as a mob spread down East State Street, smashing windows, looting stores and attacking city police vehicles.

Kadeem A. Dockery of Trenton was seen in video footage lighting a makeshift Molotov cocktail and throwing it through the open front driver’s side window of a Trenton Police Department vehicle, federal authorities said.

Dockery then “removed his shirt and handed it to Melecio, who attempted to stuff the shirt in the gas tank of the police vehicle and ignite it,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachel Honig said.

Melecio fled and Dockery “lit another explosive device and threw it over the Trenton police vehicle at the arresting officers,” she said, adding that it “exploded at their feet.”

A third man, Justin Spry, was arrested at the scene.

Investigators identified Melecio, of Burlington County, and Dockery “through their distinctive tattoos seen on the video footage,” the U.S. attorney said.

They were arrested on Aug. 5, she said.

Rather than face trial, all three took deals from the government, pleading guilty to attempting to obstruct, impede, or interfere with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder affecting commerce.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti sentenced Melecio to three years of supervised release.

Spry is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3 and Dockery on Sept. 21.

Dockery also still faces state charges of throwing another firebomb at New Jersey State Police troopers during the riot.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI and officers with the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Newark with the investigation leading to the arrests and pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander E. Ramey and Michelle Gasparian of her Criminal Division in Trenton.

She also thanked Trenton police, New Jersey State Police and officers with the state Department of Corrections for their assistance.

