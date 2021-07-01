First Case Of More Contagious Coronavirus Variant Detected In Pennsylvania

The first case of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 has been detected in Pennsylvania, officials said Thursday morning.

The case is reported to have come from an individual from Dauphin County, who was exposed through international contact, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The individual had mild symptoms, which have since been resolved while they completed their isolation at home, officials say.

"Pennsylvania has been preparing for this variant by working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has been sending 10-35 random samples biweekly to the CDC since November to study sequencing and detect any potential cases for this new COVID-19 variant,” Levine said.

“Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it."

Contact tracing and procedures were performed to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with this individual.

Health officials are alerting Pennsylvania residents to remain vigilant and stop the spread by washing their hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and downloading COVID Alert PA.

The CDC confirms that the newest COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for federal emergency use, will remain effective against this variant.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.