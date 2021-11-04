Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Firefighters Rescue Victim In River Edge Rollover Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
River Edge and Oradell firefighters responded. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE
Bogert and Voorhis. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters extricated a victim in a crash Sunday afternoon in River Edge.

An SUV landed on its side in a collision with a minivan at the corner of rainy Bogert Road and Voorhis Avenue, a block west of Kinderkamack Road, before 3:30 p.m.

River Edge and Oradell firefighters responded, along with borough police.

The SUV rolled at Bogert Road and Voorhis Avenue in River Edge.

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.

At the scene.

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Jo Fehl took the photos for DAILY VOICE and contributed to this account.

