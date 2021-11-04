Firefighters Rescue Victim In River Edge Rollover Crash

Firefighters extricated a victim in a crash Sunday afternoon in River Edge.
An SUV landed on its side in a collision with a minivan at the corner of rainy Bogert Road and Voorhis Avenue, a block west of Kinderkamack Road, before 3:30 p.m.
River Edge and Oradell firefighters responded, along with borough police.
There was no immediate word on the victim's condition.
Jo Fehl took the photos for DAILY VOICE and contributed to this account.
