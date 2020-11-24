Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Firefighters Rescue Suicidal Accused Burglar Who Jumped Into Shallow Hackensack River

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack firefighters using a boat and ropes pulled the suicidal man from the river. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FD

The tide was rolling out when a suicidal local man suspected in a series of burglaries jumped into the Hackensack River Monday night.

City firefighters pulled the troubled 32-year-old local resident from hip-deep water after he plunged more than 10 feet from a pedestrian bridge on the FDU campus around 7:40 p.m., police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

He was treated for exposure to the elements and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of possible trauma and a mental health evaluation, DeWitt said.

The jumper was recently captured and ordered released by a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack following the burglary of a city store. Detectives were investigating his possible involvement in other break-ins.

Firefighters from Teaneck and Oradell also responded.

